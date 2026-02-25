Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Cyclerion Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CYCN) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 518.18% from the latest reported closing price of $1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYCN is 0.00%, an increase of 57.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.46% to 296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 116K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYCN by 58.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYCN by 37.75% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 42K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 68.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYCN by 63.55% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 28K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

