Markets
CYCN

Cyclerion Rejects Unsolicited Proposal To Buy Its Assets

November 22, 2022 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN), a company focused on the serious diseases of central nervous system, said on Tuesday that it has rejected a non-binding and unsolicited proposal to purchase certain assets of the firm.

On November 20, the drug maker had received a proposal from a group including Cyclerion's CEO, to purchase certain assets of the company.

The board concluded that the proposal is not in the best interest of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYCN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.