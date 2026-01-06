Cyclerion Expands Partnership With Medsteer; Plans Phase 2 Trial Of CYC-126 In 2H 2026; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuropsychiatric therapies, announced that it has entered into an application-specific, exclusive collaboration with Medsteer, which specialises in closed-loop anaesthetic delivery systems that use real-time patient data and algorithms.

Also, Cyclerion will host a webcast today, January 6, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Medsteer Development Collaboration and provide business updates on the path to initiating a Phase 2 Proof of Concept (POC) study of CYC-126 in Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) in 2026.

Following the announcement, in premarket, CYCN is surging 47.10% to $2.03.

The collaboration is intended to integrate Medsteer's proprietary technology and leverage it into Cyclerion's lead program, CYC-126. Cyclerion plans to combine its neuropsychiatric and clinical development knowledge with Medsteer's closed-loop anaesthetic delivery systems and strengthen its development strategy and reinforce its clinical timeline.

Apart from Medsteer's Strategic Collaboration, the other key highlights include progress in product development and the regulatory strategy to support the initiation of a multinational Phase 2 POC clinical trial.

CYC 126 is being developed as a personalised, precision-delivered therapy that combines anaesthetic agents with real-time EEG monitoring and algorithm-guided dosing for Treatment-Resistant Depression. It is estimated that about 3 million Americans live with treatment-resistant depression.

Before this new expanded agreement was announced, Cyclerion and Medsteer were already working together on developing CYC-126.

Cyclerion remains on track to complete device integration and finalise its proprietary drug delivery system ahead of the planned initiation of the Phase 2 POC study of CYC-126 in the second half of 2026.

Initial proof-of-concept clinical data from this program are projected for 2027.

CYCN closed trading at $1.38, up 2.99%.

