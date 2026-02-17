Cyclerion To Advance CYC-126 Into Phase 2 Study For Treatment-resistant Depression

(RTTNews) - Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) announced that it has received positive written feedback from the U.S. FDA on the planned Phase 2 proof-of-concept study for CYC-126 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The agency supported the proposed study design, which leverages FDA-approved anesthetics and their established safety data, and provided clear guidance to enable an IND submission.

CYC-126 is a novel anesthetic-based investigational therapy incorporating real-time EEG feedback and algorithm-guided dosing, designed to deliver individualized treatment for patients with TRD. The randomized, double-blind study will evaluate safety, antidepressant efficacy, and durability of response using FDA-accepted endpoints such as the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).

Cyclerion also announced the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board, comprised of internationally recognized leaders in neuropsychiatry, anesthesiology and clinical development, to provide strategic guidance as the company advances CYC-126.

The company remains on track to initiate the Phase 2 study in the second half of 2026, with the first patient enrolment expected in the first half of 2027.

CYCN has traded between $1.02 and $3.79 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.19, down 4.75%.

