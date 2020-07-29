Cycle of 'expansive' monetary policy not over in Mexico: Banxico's Heath

Adds quote, details on rate cuts

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - The cycle of "expansive" monetary policy in Mexico has not come to an end, the deputy governor of the country's central bank said in a presentation on Wednesday, suggesting further interest rate cuts could happen.

Banco de Mexico, known as Banxico, has cut rates by 325 basis points since August of last year to reach 5%, its lowest level since late 2016. Some analysts predict further reductions during the rest of this year, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on the economy.

"I want to stress that in my personal opinion the cycle hasn't ended (and) that we'll look to take our monetary stance to an expansive level in accordance with the current economic situation," said Heath during a virtual congressional presentation.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.