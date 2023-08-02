Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 10 (CYCCP) Price Target Increased by 24.81% to 308.54

The average one-year price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 10 (NASDAQ:CYCCP) has been revised to 308.54 / share. This is an increase of 24.81% from the prior estimate of 247.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.05 to a high of 447.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,011.83% from the latest reported closing price of 14.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 10. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,240.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares.

UBS Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.