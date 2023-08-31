Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 10 (CYCCP) Price Target Increased by 15.91% to 357.64

The average one-year price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 10 (NASDAQ:CYCCP) has been revised to 357.64 / share. This is an increase of 15.91% from the prior estimate of 308.54 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 231.27 to a high of 480.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,460.03% from the latest reported closing price of 13.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 10. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYCCP is 0.00%, an increase of 18.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.31% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 283.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYCCP by 76.07% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.