Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals granted extension for regain Nasdaq compliance

October 24, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market granting the Company an extension until December 24, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). This Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq. As previously reported, on August 26, 2024, the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq determined that the Company was not in compliance with the Equity Standard Rule because the Company reported stockholders’ equity of less than $2.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

