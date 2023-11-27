Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Price Target Increased by 11.56% to 13.94

The average one-year price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) has been revised to 13.94 / share. This is an increase of 11.56% from the prior estimate of 12.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,409.88% from the latest reported closing price of 0.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYCC is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.15% to 1,286K shares. The put/call ratio of CYCC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 363K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 230K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 186K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYCC by 22.70% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 28.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYCC by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology in cancer cells to develop innovative medicines. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid cancers and in combination with venetoclax in patients with advanced hematological malignancies, including CLL and AML. The DNA damage response program is evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with advanced solid cancers and a concomitant regimen of sapacitabine and olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with breast cancer. CYC140, a PLK inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 first-in-human study in patients with advanced leukemias. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.