Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CYCCP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.60), with shares changing hands as low as $9.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 11.55% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CYCCP was trading at a 2.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.17% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 4.2553.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CYCCP shares, versus CYCC:

Below is a dividend history chart for CYCCP, showing historical dividend payments on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CYCCP) is currently off about 7.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CYCC) are up about 7.6%.

