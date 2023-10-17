News & Insights

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 10/19/23, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CYCCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 11/1/23. As a percentage of CYCCP's recent share price of $13.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of CYCCP to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when CYCCP shares open for trading on 10/19/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.44%, which compares to an average yield of 10.54% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYCCP shares, versus CYCC:

Below is a dividend history chart for CYCCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.15 on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc's 6% Convertible Exchangeable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CYCCP) is currently up about 8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CYCC) are up about 15.9%.

