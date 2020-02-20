Cyclacel (CYCC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 26.

The company’s surprise history has been impressive so far. The trailing four-quarter earnings beat is 16.56%, on average. In the third quarter, Cyclacel delivered a positive earnings surprise of 35.29%.

Shares of Cyclacel have lost 7.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Key Developments in Q4

Cyclacel is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology. As the company does not have any marketed products in its portfolio, we expect it to provide updates on its pipeline during the fourth-quarter earnings call.

In December 2020, the company announced study design and preliminary data from two of the phase I studies, evaluating a combination of CYC065, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and Venclexta (venetoclax), which is a BCL2 inhibitor, to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), respectively. We expect updates on this during the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

The company is evaluating CYC140 in patients with advanced leukemias. CYC140 is a small molecule, selective polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor that has demonstrated potent and selective target inhibition and high activity in xenograft models of human cancer. We expect the company to provide updates on the study during the fourth quarter earnings announcement.

The company is evaluating an oral regimen of sapacitabine in combination with venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory AML/MDS in a phase I/II study. We expect the company to provide an update on this study.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cyclacel this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Cyclacel has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at a loss of 12 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few healthcare stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

Vericel Corporation VCEL has an Earnings ESP of +11.29% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 25.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMAG has an Earnings ESP of +31.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. SAGE has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 27.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity. A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.