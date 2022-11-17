CYBR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.77, changing hands as low as $146.25 per share. CyberArk Software Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYBR's low point in its 52 week range is $100.35 per share, with $201.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.94.

