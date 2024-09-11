CYBR Boosts Offerings With Partnerships: What Should Investors Do?

CyberArk CYBR shares have gained 19.2% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s growth of 4.9%.

CYBR stock has also outperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector and S&P 500 index in the YTD period. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index have returned 14.6% and 15%, respectively, YTD. This outperformance reflects investors’ confidence in CYBR’s position in the cybersecurity market.

CyberArk has been consistently focusing on enhancing its product portfolio through innovations and partnerships to drive growth. Recently, it collaborated with Proofpoint to integrate its solutions and enhance offerings. For instance, the collaboration featured the integration of Proofpoint’s ZenWeb and CyberArk’s Secure Browser.

This integration will allow organizations to identify, monitor and mitigate malicious URLs from downloading malware to steal sensitive information. While ZenWeb allows users to block such URLs, CyberArk allows them to monitor them in real-time.

The integration also protects against threats created by malicious emails. Proofpoint’s Nexus Threat Intelligence forms the first layer of security, which identifies and assesses risks in the emails and passes those emails to CYBR’s Identity Flows for further response and threat mitigation.

CyberArk Benefits From Expanding Partner Base

CYBR is an important security ally for more than 5,400 global businesses, which comprises more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and 35% of the Global 2000 companies. One of the key drivers for customer growth is CyberArk’s strategic partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft MSFT, Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud.

By integrating its solutions with Microsoft’s Azure Active Directory, CyberArk enhances its ability to secure cloud environments, offering robust identity management solutions across various IT ecosystems. Similarly, its collaboration with Amazon allows seamless integration of CyberArk’s security solutions with AWS’ cloud infrastructure, ensuring that customers can protect critical workloads effectively.

The partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud further strengthens CyberArk’s position in the hybrid cloud security market, offering advanced tools to safeguard digital assets. These partnerships not only expand CyberArk’s market reach but also provide customers with comprehensive and integrated security solutions, making CyberArk an indispensable player in today’s cybersecurity landscape.

Near-Term Headwinds for CyberArk Stock

CyberArk’s near-term prospects might be hurt by softening IT spending. Still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions are hurting consumer spending. Rising interest rates and inflationary pressures are hurting consumer spending. Meanwhile, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues.

Some of the cybersecurity players have already pointed out that organizations are delaying or taking more time in finalizing deals or even rightsizing deals amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. This makes us slightly cautious about CyberArk’s prospects in the near term.

Conclusion

CyberArk’s sustained focus on enhancing its offerings through innovations and partnerships will continue driving its financial performance. However, a weak IT spending environment might hurt its performance in the near term. Additionally, given the company’s Zacks Style score of F, we suggest investors to wait for a better entry point. CyberArk carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

