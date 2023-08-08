Cybozu (TYO:4776) Price Target Decreased by 34.29% to 2,346.00

The average one-year price target for Cybozu (TYO:4776) has been revised to 2,346.00 / share. This is an decrease of 34.29% from the prior estimate of 3,570.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.11% from the latest reported closing price of 2,211.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cybozu. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4776 is 0.06%, an increase of 41.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 1,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 319K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4776 by 14.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 178K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 150K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 119K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.