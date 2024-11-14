Cybin to Showcase Promising Depression Treatment Progress

Cybin (TSE:CYBN) has released an update.

Cybin Inc. is set to present promising 12-month data from its Phase 2 study of CYB003, aimed at treating Major Depressive Disorder, in an upcoming webcast. The company is also moving forward with its Phase 3 PARADIGM program, highlighting its commitment to revolutionizing mental healthcare. Investors and stakeholders are invited to join the discussion for insights into these innovative treatment developments.

