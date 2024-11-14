News & Insights

Cybin to Present Promising CYB003 Study Results

November 14, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Cybin (TSE:CYBN) has released an update.

Cybin Inc. is set to unveil promising 12-month Phase 2 data for CYB003 in treating Major Depressive Disorder during a webcast on November 18, 2024. The event will also highlight the launch of their Phase 3 PARADIGM program for further development of CYB003. With a commitment to innovative mental healthcare solutions, Cybin aims to transform the treatment landscape for mental health conditions.

