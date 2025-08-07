Cybin Gets European Approval For EMBRACE Study Of CYB003 For Major Depressive Disorder

(RTTNews) - Cybin Inc. (CYBN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, Thursday said it received approval from the Irish Medicines Board to initiate EMBRACE, a Phase 3 study evaluating CYB003 for the adjunctive treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), in Ireland, Poland, and Greece.

EMBRACE is the second pivotal study in the company's PARADIGM programme evaluating CYB003 across three Phase 3 studies including APPROACH, EMBRACE, and a long-term extension study, EXTEND.

The first Phase 3 study, APPROACH, is currently underway.

Cybin has recently got clearance from the Medical and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to commence EMBRACE study in the United Kingdom.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the drug candidate for the adjunctive treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.

