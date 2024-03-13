News & Insights

Markets
CYBN

Cybin Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Its Psychedelic-based Therapeutic CYB003

March 13, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Wednesday said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its psychedelic-based therapeutic CYB003 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

The company also announced data from the Phase 2 study showing that treatment with CYB003 in participants with MDD demonstrated robust and sustained improvement in depression symptoms. Seventy five percent of participants achieved remission and did not show signs of depression after treating with CYB003 for four months.

Data supports progression to a pivotal Phase 3 study of CYB003 in MDD in mid-2024, Cybin said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.