Cybin (CYBN) Price Target Increased by 44.08% to 5.39

The average one-year price target for Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) has been revised to 5.39 / share. This is an increase of 44.08% from the prior estimate of 3.74 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.34 to a high of 5.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,175.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cybin. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 15.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBN is 0.21%, an increase of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 285.42% to 25,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 18,950K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 1,950K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares, representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBN by 34.35% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,950K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares, representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBN by 18.23% over the last quarter.

SURI - Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF holds 500K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplify Asset Management holds 500K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

