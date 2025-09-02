Markets
Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale Steps Down; Names President Eric So As Interim CEO

September 02, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cybin, Inc. (CYBN), a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company, announced Tuesday that Doug Drysdale will step down as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2, 2025.

The Company's Co-Founder and President, Eric So, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors.

So is a Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Cybin. He is a veteran owner, operator and investor in numerous companies over the last 20 years. He has led corporate strategy, development, and finance at all stages of the business life cycle from start-up to growth stage and multinational.

The Board of Directors has established a committee to conduct a search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

The Committee and the Board aim to move swiftly to bring onboard a new leader who will lead the Company through commercialization and ensure that Cybin delivers on its commitment to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options for patients.

