Cybin Announces Positive End-of-Phase 2 Meeting For CYB003

March 14, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Thursday announced a positive End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for CYB003, its deuterated psilocybin analog for the adjunctive treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said this will be the first ever adjunctive Phase 3 deuterated psilocybin analog depression study globally and follows the successful completion of its Phase 2 study.

The Company plans to enroll for the multinational, multisite Phase 3 program in mid-year 2024. The Phase 3 pivotal program will comprise two adequate and well controlled studies and a long-term extension.

