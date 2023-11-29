Cybertruck Launch 'Historical Moment' For Tesla: Analyst Says Elon Musk Will Prove He Can Expand 'Tesla Halo Effect'

Electric vehicle company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will begin deliveries of the highly anticipated Cybertruck pickup truck Thursday, and a well-known Tesla analyst is sharing their estimates for the new model ahead of the event.

The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has an Outperform rating and a price target of $310 on Tesla.

The Tesla Takeaways: Tesla’s event is "long awaited," Ives said, describing it as a big moment for CEO Elon Musk.

"This is another historical moment for Tesla and Musk with the Cybertruck unveil as the Street is excited to see the formal vehicle launch featuring the dual-motor trim and its top-level tri-motor AWD performance model along with updates regarding production and scaling of the Cybertruck platform," Ives said.

Tesla is expected to deliver 2,000 to 3,000 Cybertruck units in the fourth quarter of 2023 and reach the 10,000-per-quarter mark in the first half of 2024. Tesla's estimates call for annual production of 250,000 units by fiscal year 2025.

Ives highlighted several features of the Cybertruck, including its durability (i.e., a stainless-steel structure and armored glass).

"The Cybertruck rigid external steel is designed to eliminate the probability of dents, damage, and long-term corrosion while also being bulletproof, providing additional security."

Ives believes pricing for the Cybertruck will be shared during Thursday's event with a range of $50,000 to $80,000. Tesla’s previous pricing guidelines ranged from $39,900 to $69,900 in 2019.

The analyst said the ramp-up of production of the Cybertruck "will be difficult." The Austin, Texas-based company doesn't expect the vehicle to be cash flow positive for 12 to 18 months.

"Launching Cybertruck is important for the broader Tesla growth story over the coming years, and also will prove to the doubters that Musk can successfully expand the Tesla halo effect as more consumers head down the EV path over the coming years."

The Cybertruck launch shows how Tesla’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) rivals are "still on the treadmill stuck in neutral," Ives said.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares trade at $247.12 versus a 52-week trading range of $101.81 to $299.29. Shares of Tesla are up over 120% year-to-date in 2023.

