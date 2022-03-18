Cybersecurity Stocks’ Valuations Are Accelerated by Google’s New Buyout

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Even before Google announced its Mandiant buyout, I’ve been all-in on cybersecurity stocks.

The stage is set for the industry’s hugely accelerated spending over the next decade. And there’s so many great cybersecurity stocks to buy now. Bar none, cybersecurity is the most important in an enterprise’s technology stack — not to mention governments’ tech stacks.

While the cybersecurity space has lagged for some time now, the Russian-Ukrainian invasion has thrust cyberthreats front and center. Cybersecurity stocks are super attractive right now and primed to soar.

