Cybersecurity Stocks, Including Palo Alto (PANW), Look Cheap At These Levels

Over the last few years, finding value has been a frequent problem for investors. Multiples of earnings have been high pretty much across the board, which has made “cheap” stocks rare. There have been some opportunities for those who looked beyond P/E and factored in growth too, which had resulted in a seemingly ubiquitous narrative that growth itself was desirable. There was nothing that was cheap in the absolute sense, so cheap based on expectations and predictions was the only option, but as tech stocks have been hit hard in the first six months of this year, that understanding of value has become even more important.

Anything with a high P/E got sold off as growth expectations for the economy overall were adjusted, and that has led to some glaring opportunities in the tech space when the growth prospects for individual corporations are factored in. Perhaps the most illogical moves have been the big drops we saw earlier in the year with cybersecurity stocks. Palo Alto Networks (PANW), for example, dropped well over thirty percent from its high on April 22 to the low just under a month later:

When you consider one of the things weighing on investors’ minds that month was the war in Ukraine, the drop makes absolutely no sense.

Yes, PANW checked all the boxes as a target for the bears: it is a tech company with a high trailing P/E, whose stock has derived value from rapid revenue expansion rather than profitability in the past. But it is a company at the forefront of a cybersecurity battle, and Russia becoming persona non grata on the international stage increases the likelihood of cyber attacks in the future exponentially. The Kremlin has shown in the past that they have the capacity to do great damage in that area and presumably, the reason they have not is the threat of retaliatory sanctions. With massive sanctions in place and likely to remain in place for many years, what is to stop them now?

Every CEO in the world would be failing in their duty to protect shareholder interests if they didn’t do whatever they could to protect their systems against the likelihood of state sponsored cyber-attacks over the next few years. We can’t know at this point if Palo Alto will provide 100% effective protection against that, but we do know that every CEO will be obliged to enlist the services of them or one of their competitors.

I like PANW at these levels for exactly that reason, but there is another way to play that trend that may appeal more to some. The only question is whether PANW will continue to be the best in their field. Everything they have done so far suggests they will, but they are still priced as such, even after the drop, and the methodology of cyber-attacks is always evolving, so there is a chance that another company’s approach will offer better defense in the future. That makes a cybersecurity ETF like the Wisdom Tree offering (WCBR), or the Global X Cybersecurity fund (BUG) better bets for more conservative investors. They play the same dynamic but because they're not tied to a single company, can benefit from overall trends in the space.

Whether you choose to play it by buying an individual stock like PANW, or by spreading the risk with WCBR or BUG, the unfortunate fact is that even though growth expectations generally have plummeted, cybersecurity looks almost certain to be a growth area. That will be bad news for the world, but good news for those who own stocks in the industry, so the selloff in them made no sense and, even after a bit of a bounce, they look “cheap” in a world where cheap is a scarce commodity.

