A massive cyber-attack, targeting as many as 18,000 US companies and government agencies, was unearthed recently. The hackers infiltrated the systems of SolarWinds, a network management company, which has thousands of security agencies, local governments, large companies, including defense contractors, among its clients.

At least 200 organizations including some cabinet-level departments were compromised. While preliminary findings suggest that no classified information was compromised, the full extent of the damage will not be known for months, if not years. And in fact, it is suspected to be the part of a broader cyber espionage campaign that could have been going on for years. The attack has highlighted the need to strengthen our cyber defenses and spending on these products and services is likely to go up significantly.

Additionally, we have seen years’ worth of digital transformation in months in the wake of the pandemic. The digital transformation has further increased the risk of security breaches and threats.

There are four cybersecurity ETFs currently available to investors. The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) tracks a modified equal weighted index of companies providing cyber security solutions. It has an expense ratio of 60 basis points. Cloudflare (NET) and Cisco (CSCO) and FireEye (FEYE) are its top holdings.

The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which launched in 2015, is now the largest ETF in the space. It follows a modified liquidity weighted methodology. Crowdstrike (CRWD), Okta (OKTA) and Zscaler (ZS) are its top holdings. It has the same expense ratio as HACK.

The iShares Cybersecurity And Tech ETF (IHAK) is the cheapest product in the space, with an expense ratio of 0.47%. The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG), the latest entrant in the space, charges 50 basis points. It tracks a modified market cap index.

(In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of IHAK in the ETF Investor Portfolio.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK): ETF Research Reports



FireEye, Inc. (FEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR): ETF Research Reports



Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Free Stock Analysis Report



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK): ETF Research Reports



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET): Free Stock Analysis Report



GLBLX CYBRSEC (BUG): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report