Cybersecurity Stocks Are Soaring—Here’s Why These 3 Stand Out

In recent years, the broader technology sector has often been the driving force behind market growth. However, at the start of 2025, a specific industry within tech has emerged as the clear outperformer: cybersecurity. Cybersecurity stocks have seen an exceptional rally, with leading names such as CrowdStrike and Fortinet surging by double digits year-to-date, far outpacing the benchmark index’s modest 3% gain.

The Cybersecurity Boom: Why Now?

The surge in cybersecurity stocks is primarily fueled by a rise in global cyber threats and high-profile data breaches, forcing businesses and governments to prioritize digital security. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries, cybersecurity firms are leveraging AI-powered solutions to strengthen defenses, making them a crucial pillar of the digital economy.

While much of the market’s focus remains on AI-driven innovation, cybersecurity stocks began showing immense relative strength when the broader tech sector faced selling pressure following the DeepSeek news. Earnings growth, robust demand, and favorable sentiment continue to support this sector’s rally. Here are three cybersecurity stocks leading the charge in 2025.

1. AI-Powered Cybersecurity: CrowdStrike Enhances Falcon Identity Protection

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leading multinational cybersecurity firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, specializes in cloud-based security solutions, endpoint protection, and threat intelligence. It ranks as the third-largest holding in the HACK ETF and is a key component of both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices.

CRWD has been one of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks so far in 2025, already up 23% as of Thursday’s close and trading at all-time highs. The company’s adoption of AI has been instrumental in its success. On February 4, CrowdStrike announced a new AI-powered feature for its Falcon Identity Protection customers, designed to detect early signs of reconnaissance, an essential first step in cyberattacks. By utilizing machine learning and Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) search signatures, the feature enables security teams to proactively identify and mitigate threats.

Investor sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive. CRWD is featured on MarketBeat’s Most Upgraded List and holds a consensus Moderate Buy rating from 44 analysts. However, with a 71 RSI, the stock has entered into overbought territory. Investors should pay close attention to its upcoming earnings release set for March 4 after the market closes.

2. Fortinet’s Expanding Market Presence Supports Long-Term Growth

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps organizations protect networks, data, and applications from cyber threats. Like CrowdStrike, Fortinet is a member of the S&P 500 and has surged to new all-time highs in early 2025.

FTNT’s rally was further fueled by its impressive Q4 earnings report. The company reported earnings per share of $0.74, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $0.61, with revenue hitting $1.66 billion, exceeding the expected $1.59 billion. Looking ahead, Fortinet projects Q1 revenue between $1.5 billion and $1.56 billion, with full-year 2025 revenue expectations ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.85 billion.

Stifel analysts highlighted Fortinet’s upcoming firewall refresh opportunity, noting its potential for strong cross-selling in the coming quarters. While the stock currently holds a Hold rating from 33 analysts, recent earnings may lead to upward revisions in the near future.

3. CyberArk Stock Surges 15% in 2025, Outperforming Cybersecurity Peers

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) specializes in identity security solutions, helping enterprises safeguard privileged accounts and critical systems. While smaller in market capitalization than CrowdStrike and Fortinet, it remains a significant holding in the HACK ETF and has outperformed many peers with a 15% year-to-date surge.

On February 4, CyberArk announced a strategic partnership with SentinelOne, integrating AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities to enhance threat detection and response. This collaboration combines CyberArk’s identity security expertise with SentinelOne’s AI-driven SIEM and XDR solutions, strengthening endpoint protection and improving security analytics.

Analyst sentiment on CYBR is highly bullish. The stock carries a Moderate Buy rating, with 26 out of 27 analysts assigning a Buy recommendation. With shares trading at new all-time highs, investors remain optimistic about the company’s continued momentum in AI-driven security solutions.

Rising Demand Positions Cybersecurity for Long-Term Success

Cybersecurity stocks are proving to be a dominant force in the market’s early 2025 performance. As digital threats evolve and businesses ramp up security spending, the sector remains well-positioned for sustained growth. With strong earnings, AI integration, and rising demand, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, and CyberArk stand out as top cybersecurity plays to watch in the months ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.