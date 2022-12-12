US Markets
Cybersecurity startup Snyk valued at $7.4 bln after latest funding

December 12, 2022 — 08:51 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity start-up Snyk Ltd said on Monday it had raised $196.5 million in Series G funding, led by Qatar Investment Authority, which is at a lower valuation of $7.4 billion.

Snyk, whose previous round was valued at $8.5 billion, on Monday said it received participation from new investors including Tiger Global and Sands Capital for the latest fund raise.

The investment is expected to drive Snyk's product innovation, expand organically and inorganically through strategic acquisition, the company said.

