Cybersecurity SPAC SCVX Corp. prices $200 million IPO at $10

SCVX Corp., a blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the cybersecurity sector, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10 to command a market value of $250 million.&nbsp;Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.&nbsp;

SCVX Corp. plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SCVX.U. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

