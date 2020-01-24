Cybersecurity SPAC SCVX Corp. prices $200 million IPO at $10

SCVX Corp., a blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the cybersecurity sector, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10 to command a market value of $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



SCVX Corp. plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SCVX.U. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.