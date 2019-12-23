Cybersecurity SPAC SCVX Corp. files for a $200 million IPO

SCVX Corp., a blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the cybersecurity sector, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Washington, DC-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10 to command a market value of $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



SCVX Corp. was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SCVX.U. SCVX Corp. filed confidentially on November 27, 2019. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



