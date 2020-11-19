Telos, which provides cybersecurity products and services, raised $254 million by offering 15 million shares at $17, within the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 2.6 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 21% more in proceeds than anticipated.



Telos plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TLS. B. Riley FBR, BMO Capital Markets and Needham & Co. acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Cybersecurity solutions provider Telos prices upsized IPO at $17 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.