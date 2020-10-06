Telos, which provides software-based security products and services, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $242 million in an initial public offering.



Telos provides a portfolio of security products and services to protect its customers' people, information, and digital assets. Its offerings span the cybersecurity, cloud security, and enterprise security domains, and its customer base includes the US federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, as well as international customers. Its commercial clients include Fortune 500 enterprises such as Amazon, Citi, Microsoft, and salesforce.com.



The Ashburn, VA-based company was founded in 1971 and booked $180 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TLS. B. Riley FBR, BMO Capital Markets and Needham & Co. are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Cybersecurity solutions provider Telos files for a $242 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.