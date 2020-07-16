Cybersecurity Shines in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Each week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment theses. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive investment strategies.
This week, Ben Jones, discusses the growing necessity of cyber security, and the ISE Cyber Security UCITS Index (HUR) and its performance during the pandemic:
- Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been a notable increase in cyber security attacks.
- In the United States during the month of April, the FBI has received 3,000 – 4,000 daily complaints, a steep incline from the normal average of 1,000.
- In the UK, there was a month to month rise of 37% between February and March 2020; March being the month of British government’s imposed lockdown order.
- The ISE Cyber Security UCITS Index (HUR), tracks the cyber security theme. The index includes companies that are service providers (hardware/software developers) for cybersecurity and companies that directly provide cybersecurity services.
- The constituents of the cyber security index tend to be small to mid-size companies, which is conducive to higher growth compared to the members of the tech benchmark, the Nasdaq Global Technology Index (NQG9000).
- Over the year, the HUR index remains competitive, keeping up with the benchmark, but has outperformed it within the current time period. HUR’s components have displayed higher average one-year net sales growth and average annual gross profit margins than the constituents of the NQG9000 index.