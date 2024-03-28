Cybersecurity platform Coro raises $100 mln at valuation of $750 mln

JERUSALEM, March 28 (Reuters) - Coro, a U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), has raised $100 million in a private funding round at a company valuation of $750 million, it said on Thursday.

The series D round was led by One Peak, with participation from existing investors Energy Impact Partners and Balderton Capital, it said, bringing total funds raised to $255 million in the past 24 months.

The new funds will be used to boost product innovation and accelerate global expansion, Coro said.

Coro is an all-in-one cybersecurity system that offers an enterprise-grade security software platform to SMEs, covering endpoint protection as well as email and user protection plus network and cloud protection.

SMEs, the company said, are facing increasing volumes and complexity of cyberattacks and lack affordable solutions to help them to protect themselves adequately.

"We aim to turn Coro into a multibillion-dollar company, as we’ve done multiple times before,” said Yoav Tzruya, general partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners and a Coro board member.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman)

