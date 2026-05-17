Cybersecurity Is No Longer Optional for Any Business. These ETFs Are Built Around That Reality.

Key Points

The average cost of resolving a data breach in 2026 is $4.4 million.

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

A top-performing cybersecurity ETF looks to capture the profit of an emerging market.

10 stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ›

Based on the sheer volume of new technology released each year, it can be tough for the average person to keep up. For businesses, keeping up means staying ahead of hackers now using AI to breach their systems and steal corporate data. And once hackers get their hands on corporate data -- including private consumer information -- it can be a nightmare. Aside from losing consumer confidence, fighting a security breach is expensive. As of 2026, the average cost of resolving a data breach is $4.4 million.

That's where cybersecurity comes in. Cybersecurity companies focus on protecting individuals and organizations from all cyber threats. With services ranging from monitoring systems for suspicious activity to analyzing and preventing future incidents, cybersecurity represents the front line of protection. Given that cybersecurity is no longer optional for any business seeking to protect its data and assets, investing in a top-performing cybersecurity ETF may be a particularly smart move.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Three of the strongest cybersecurity ETFs available today are the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEMKT: HACK), the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEMKT: IHAK), and the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ: CIBR).

1. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

While cybersecurity stocks have been around since the 1990s, cybersecurity ETFs didn't emerge until 20 years later. As one of the earliest and largest cybersecurity ETFs, HACK gives you broad exposure to both pure-play security firms and larger tech companies with significant cybersecurity divisions. With a global approach, the fund typically holds between 50 and 60 stocks in global companies focused on building digital defenses. HACK seeks to include investments that correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the Nasdaq ISE Cyber Security™ Select Index.

2. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

IHAK, launched by BlackRock's iShares division, tracks companies in the cybersecurity and technology enablement space. The fund is a mix of established leaders in cybersecurity and emerging players. Its methodology relies on liquidity and market capitalization, leading to a portfolio that leans toward more established cybersecurity companies. The fund seeks to jump on the long-term growth opportunities of companies that may play a vital role in the future of digital disruption.

3. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

By tracking the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, CIBR focuses on companies that build, implement, and manage cybersecurity protocols. With 42 holdings as of May 2026, the fund focuses on a more concentrated approach to cybersecurity. To be included in the fund, a company must derive substantial revenue from cybersecurity products and services.

At a time when data breaches are a weekly occurrence and a simple ransomware attack can cripple operations, cybersecurity has moved from something a company "considers" to a fundamental necessity. For any investor looking to round out their portfolio, a cybersecurity ETF is worth a closer look.

Should you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 17, 2026.

Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.