Cybersecurity Insurance Market to Reach $38.7 Billion by 2030

According to Straits Research, the cybersecurity insurance market is projected to grow 19.52% annually and reach $38.7 by 2030. Cybersecurity insurance is a policy that individuals or companies can purchase to reduce the financial risks of conducting business online. The policy transfers certain risks to the insurer for a monthly or quarterly fee. Many companies purchase cybersecurity insurance to cover expenses resulting from digital assets loss. These costs can include the cost of notifying clients of a security breach and the cost of fines for noncompliance with regulations. North America, which holds the largest market share, is expected to grow 15.32% annually. The North American market saw more data compromises in 2021 than any other year before it. The European market is forecasted to generate $13 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 23.17%

