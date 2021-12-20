Cybersecurity firm ZeroFox to go public via $1.4 bln blank-check deal
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company ZeroFox will go public through a merger with blank-check firm L&F Acquisition Corp LNFA.N in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said on Monday.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
