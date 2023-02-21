Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks raises full-year profit forecast

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.O raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as spending on cyber-security products stays strong in the face of a turbulent economy.

Excluding items, the company expects net income per share in the range of $3.97 and $4.03, compared with its previous forecast of $3.37 and $3.44.

