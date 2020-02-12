US Markets

Cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct raises $43 million

Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct has raised $43 million in late-stage funding to help expand its business globally, the company said on Wednesday.

The round was led by Millennium New Horizons, with participation from London-based investment firm Unbound, LG 003550.KS, and existing investor Nvidia NVDA.O. The investment brings the company's total funding to $100 million.

Deep Instinct, which is headquartered in New York with offices in Tel Aviv and Sydney, says its system uses a deep learning platform to identify and prevent advanced cyber threats.

The company last year announced an OEM threat prevention partnership with HP, which is also an investor in Deep Instinct.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

