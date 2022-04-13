Cybersecurity firm Darktrace raises revenue growth outlook again

British cybersecurity firm Darktrace on Wednesday raised its outlook for full-year revenue growth again due to strong customer additions.

The group, which listed in London in April last year, expects annualised recurring revenue to grow between 40% and 41.5%, higher than its previous expectations of 38.5% to 40% growth.

