Cybersecurity firm Darktrace raises revenue growth outlook again

April 13 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity firm Darktrace DARK.L on Wednesday raised its outlook for full-year revenue growth again due to strong customer additions.

The group, which listed in London in April last year, expects annualised recurring revenue to grow between 40% and 41.5%, higher than its previous expectations of 38.5% to 40% growth.

