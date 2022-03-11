Cybersecurity firm Avast suspends Russia, Belarus operations

March 11 (Reuters) - London-listed cybersecurity firm Avast AVST.L on Friday joined a growing number of Western companies in suspending operations in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine, Russia and Belarus collectively contributed around 1.5% of Avast's revenue last year. Avast said it would give paying users in Ukraine free extensions on their product licenses.

