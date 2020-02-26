Cybersecurity firm Avast sees healthy growth after in-line 2019

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Avast AVST.L said it expected to deliver healthy growth in 2020 after it reported a 7.9% rise in 2019 adjusted core earnings of $483 million on revenue of $873 million.

The London-listed company said it would incur an exceptional cost of $15-25 million for shutting down its Jumpshot analytics business, which had been criticised for the sale of customer information. It said last month it would close the operation.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

