Cybersecurity firm Avast sees healthy growth after in-line 2019

Cybersecurity company Avast said it expected to deliver healthy growth in 2020 after it reported a 7.9% rise in 2019 adjusted core earnings of $483 million on revenue of $873 million.

The London-listed company said it would incur an exceptional cost of $15-25 million for shutting down its Jumpshot analytics business, which had been criticised for the sale of customer information. It said last month it would close the operation.

