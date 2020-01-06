US Markets

Cybersecurity firm Armis may be acquired by Insight Partners -report

Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Armis, which specializes in protection for the Internet of Things (IoT), is in advanced talks to be bought by U.S.-based Insight Partnersfor around $1 billion, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Monday.

The company employs some 240 people in Palo Alto, California, and in Tel Aviv, according to Calcalist. Insight Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm, opened offices in Tel Aviv in October.

Neither company was reachable for immediate comment.

Armis says its enterprise security platform protects IoT devices -- like medical infusion pumps or those used in production lines at car manufacturers -- from attacks by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them.

Insight in April participated in a $65 million funding round for Armis that brought the company’s total funding to $112 million. That round was led by Sequoia Capital.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Tova Cohen)

