Cybersecurity ETFs to Tap as Cyber Threats Grip Tech Community

Microsoft’s recent disclosure of active cyberattacks targeting its widely used SharePoint software has sent shockwaves through the global tech and business communities. The vulnerability, which affects on-premises SharePoint servers, allows unauthenticated attackers to gain full access to sensitive systems, enabling them to execute malicious code, exfiltrate data, and steal cryptographic keys.

According to cybersecurity researchers at Palo Alto Networks, thousands of organizations have already been compromised in what they describe as a serious and ongoing threat. Cybersecurity firm Eye Security warned that attackers may still impersonate users even after patches are applied, due to the sophisticated nature of the exploit.

The Growing Relevance of Cybersecurity Investments

This attack is not an isolated incident—it reflects a much broader trend. As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, their vulnerability to cyber threats increases. In response, organizations are ramping up cybersecurity spending, creating strong tailwinds for companies operating in this space.

The global cybersecurity market size was estimated at $245.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $500.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2030, per Grand View Research.

Why Investing in Cybersecurity ETFs Makes Sense

Cybersecurity Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are key plays right now. Increasing cyber threats can pose systemic risks that can disrupt operations and cause massive financial losses. By investing in the firms that build defenses against these threats, investors position themselves in a sector that is resilient in both economic downturns and times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Cybersecurity ETFs offer a diversified way to invest in this sector. Leading ETFs such as the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR and ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK include top players like Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet and Zscaler. These funds spread risk across multiple companies while capturing the upside of increased global demand for advanced digital protection.

Looking Ahead

The Microsoft SharePoint breach is a timely reminder that cyberattacks are here to stay. These attacks are becoming more complex and more frequent. As data becomes the mainstay of every business, ensuring its security is essential. For investors, cybersecurity ETFs make a forward-looking bet on the digital infrastructure of the future.





This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

