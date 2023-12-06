Cybersecurity ETF (WCBR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund WCBR is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 68.4% from its 52-week low price of $14.16/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

WCBR in Focus

The underlying WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index is designed to track the performance of companies primarily involved in providing cyber security-oriented products. The product charges 45 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Given the recent surge in the adoption of AI technology, the need for cybersecurity becomes increasingly evident. Cyberattacks are on the rise as an increasing number of companies across various sectors are integrating generative AI and other aspects of technology into their daily operations.

One notable area of growth in cybersecurity spending is in cloud security products and services, underscoring the growing importance of securing cloud-based systems and data. Increasing acquisition activity in the sector also benefits the fund.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, WCBR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 55.46, which gives cues of a further rally.

