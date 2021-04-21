Cybersecurity Could Become the 2020’s #1 Investment Trend

Cybersecurity has long been one of the premier and most durable disruptive growth themes, and it's not stopping anytime soon. The newly minted WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ: WCBR) helps investors access the theme.

WCBR, which debuted in January, tracks the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity Index. That benchmark “is designed to track the performance of companies primarily involved in providing cyber security-oriented products that meet Index eligibility requirement,” according to WisdomTree.

Despite its rookie status, WCBR merits consideration today, particularly for long-term investors seeking tactical technology exposure.

“The world of cybersecurity is changing, and cyber risk is taking on a whole new meaning for enterprises, not only technologically, but also financially, reputationally and operationally,” according to Team8. “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity was already approaching a tipping point—attackers were getting more sophisticated, attack surfaces were expanding and the bad actors’ advantage was becoming more asymmetrical. Luckily, the pandemic may have also accelerated some positive shifts in the way organizations fundamentally think about cybersecurity.”

Team8 is WisdomTree's partner on WCBR's underlying index.

Winning with 'WCBR'?

In the age of digital communications, an increasing number of professionals are growing concerned about digital threats, bolstering demand for cybersecurity.

Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are putting cybersecurity at the top of the list for investments in 2021. A recent TechRepublic article interviewed Bob Blakley, operating partner at a venture capital think tank, about investments that CISOs should take into account in 2021.

“The pandemic caused enterprises to become more reliant on their digital infrastructure as a building block critical to business operations,” adds Team8. “A second-order consequence of the expansion in the scope of digital transformation has been a spotlight on the importance of resilient infrastructure, vetted third-party suppliers and a sound supply chain. The recent SolarWinds attack illustrated how these concepts have been elevated in a digitally transformed and interconnected economy.”

Increased digital working exposure has made many companies (and their remote employees) more susceptible to cyberattacks. As more businesses look to make the internet of things the core of their revenue generation models, systems remain prone to hackers without the right cybersecurity measures in place.

