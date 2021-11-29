CDR

Cyberpunk maker CD Projekt misses quarterly profit forecast

Contributor
Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

CD Projekt, the Polish video game maker behind "Cyberpunk 2077", missed expectations on Monday with its third-quarter net profit, weighed down by higher costs.

Nov 29 (Reuters) - CD Projekt CDR.WA, the Polish video game maker behind "Cyberpunk 2077", missed expectations on Monday with its third-quarter net profit, weighed down by higher costs.

The company's flagship game has helped to boost sales and earnings this year but its third-quarter net profit of 16.3 million zlotys ($3.92 million) was down 78% from the previous quarter, missing analyst expectations for a 51% drop to 36 million zlotys.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by David Goodman)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More