Cyberpunk maker CD Projekt misses quarterly profit forecast

Nov 29 (Reuters) - CD Projekt CDR.WA, the Polish video game maker behind "Cyberpunk 2077", missed expectations on Monday with its third-quarter net profit, weighed down by higher costs.

The company's flagship game has helped to boost sales and earnings this year but its third-quarter net profit of 16.3 million zlotys ($3.92 million) was down 78% from the previous quarter, missing analyst expectations for a 51% drop to 36 million zlotys.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by David Goodman)

