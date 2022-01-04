CyberOptics' (NASDAQ:CYBE) investors will be pleased with their impressive 151% return over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) share price is 151% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 33% over the last quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, CyberOptics achieved compound earnings per share growth of 69% per year. The average annual share price increase of 36% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:CYBE Earnings Per Share Growth January 4th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how CyberOptics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on CyberOptics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CyberOptics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 111% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CyberOptics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - CyberOptics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

