CyberOptics Gets Order For MX3000 Memory Module Inspection Systems - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) has received new order from a recurring customer valued at $1.8 million for its MX3000 memory module inspection systems, powered by Multi-Reflection Suppression sensors. These are anticipated to be recognized as revenue in the second half of 2021.

CyberOptics Corporation is a global developer and manufacturer of 3D sensing technology solutions. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

CyberOptics will release first quarter operating results on April 27th after market close.

