CyberOptics Corporation's (NASDAQ:CYBE) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Subodh Kulkarni has played in delivering the impressive results at CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) recently. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 13 May 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

How Does Total Compensation For Subodh Kulkarni Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that CyberOptics Corporation has a market capitalization of US$220m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 68% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$412k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.1m. This suggests that CyberOptics remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Subodh Kulkarni holds US$3.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$412k US$400k 32% Other US$874k US$364k 68% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$764k 100%

On an industry level, around 13% of total compensation represents salary and 87% is other remuneration. According to our research, CyberOptics has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

CyberOptics Corporation's Growth

CyberOptics Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 65% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 18% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has CyberOptics Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 75%, over three years, would leave most CyberOptics Corporation shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

